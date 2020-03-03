Menu
2014 Ford F-150

FX4 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Lakeland Ford

3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2

306-764-3325

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,802KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4710933
  • Stock #: F8850A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF6EKE48850
Exterior Colour
Sunset
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 84,802 kms. It's sunset in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.0L V8 32V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF6EKE48850.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Full with storage
  • Center Console: Full with locking storage
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AT
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
  • Black grille w/body-colour surround
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • HD auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • Vehicle Emissions: Federal
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Remote, digital keypad power door locks
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Machined aluminum rims
  • Fuel Capacity: 136 L
  • Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,105 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,537 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,641 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,696 L
  • Overall Width: 2,012 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,664 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km
  • Suspension Class: Off-Road
  • Tires: Width: 275 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3,334 kg
  • Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
  SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeland Ford

Lakeland Ford

3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2

