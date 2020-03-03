2014 Ford F-150

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning

Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Full with storage

Center Console: Full with locking storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Aluminum Wheels

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AT

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim

Black grille w/body-colour surround Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

HD auxilliary transmission cooler

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Vehicle Emissions: Federal

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Wheel Width: 7.5

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Three 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Turn signal in mirrors

AC power outlet: 1

Video Monitor Location: Front

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Machined aluminum rims

Fuel Capacity: 136 L

Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,105 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,537 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,641 mm

Front Head Room: 1,041 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km

Max cargo capacity: 1,696 L

Overall Width: 2,012 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,664 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km

Suspension Class: Off-Road

Tires: Width: 275 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

Gross vehicle weight: 3,334 kg

Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear

