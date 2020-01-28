Bluetooth, SYNC, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control!



Nimble handling, impressive fuel efficiency, and upscale features make the Ford Focus an easy choice in the compact segment. This 2014 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This hatchback has 120,385 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K28EL187531.





To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html







Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Sync

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.