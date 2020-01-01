Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | No Accidents, One Owner.

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | No Accidents, One Owner.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,415KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4461588
  • Stock #: J635B
  • VIN: 3GTU2UECXEG353452
Exterior Colour
Bronze Alloy Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!Brown 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Flex FuelFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 17" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Rear Vision Camera System, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • universal home remote
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • BRONZE ALLOY METALLIC
  • solid paint (STD)
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
  • HEATER ENGINE BLOCK
  • JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
  • Requires Subscription
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE -inc: tow/haul mode cruise grade braking powertrain grade braking (STD)
  • SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER
  • AXLE REAR 3.42 RATIO
  • ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5...
  • AUDIO SYSTEM INTELLILINK 8" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/CD/MP3 WITH USB PORTS AUXILIARY JACK SD CARD SLOT BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO FOR MUSIC AND SELECT PHONES HANDS-FREE SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION AND VOICE-ACTIVATED TECHNOLOGY FOR RADIO...
  • GVWR 3266 KG (7200 LB)
  • 3SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment
  • SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH -inc: manual recline manual driver lumbar centre fold-down armrest w/storage lockable storage compartment in seat cushion storage pockets (STD)
  • STEERING WHEEL MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
  • LIGHTS FOG LAMPS
  • ASSIST STEPS TUBULAR 6" OVAL CHROME
  • CLIMATE CONTROL DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
  • WHEEL TRIM 43.2 CM X 20.3 CM (17") BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM (STD)
  • SLE PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: remote vehicle starter system front fog lamps universal home remote rear-window defogger 110-volt pwr outlet dual-zone climate control trailering pkg 10-way pwr driver seat
  • TIRES P255/70R17 BLACKWALL ALL-SEASON (STD)
  • DEFOGGER REAR WINDOW ELECTRIC
  • POWER OUTLETS 110V AC ELECTRICAL
  • SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
  • TRAILERING PACKAGE -inc: trailer hitch 7-pin & 4-pin connectors (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness to accommodate installation of an aftermarket trailer brake controller

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

