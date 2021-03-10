Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

45,044 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6728993
  • Stock #: L276A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,044 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab Standard Box SLE, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
universal home remote
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
High Capacity Air Cleaner
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
solid paint (STD)
SONOMA RED METALLIC
Smart Device Integration
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
HEATER ENGINE BLOCK
Underbody shield package
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE -inc: tow/haul mode cruise grade braking powertrain grade braking (STD)
AXLE REAR 3.42 RATIO
ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5...
AUDIO SYSTEM INTELLILINK 8" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/CD/MP3 WITH USB PORTS AUXILIARY JACK SD CARD SLOT BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO FOR MUSIC AND SELECT PHONES HANDS-FREE SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION AND VOICE-ACTIVATED TECHNOLOGY FOR RADIO...
GVWR 3266 KG (7200 LB)
3SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment
STEERING WHEEL MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
LIGHTS FOG LAMPS
ASSIST STEPS TUBULAR 6" OVAL CHROME
CLIMATE CONTROL DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SLE PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: remote vehicle starter system front fog lamps universal home remote rear-window defogger 110-volt pwr outlet dual-zone climate control trailering pkg 10-way pwr driver seat
DEFOGGER REAR WINDOW ELECTRIC
POWER OUTLETS 110V AC ELECTRICAL
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
TRAILERING PACKAGE -inc: trailer hitch 7-pin & 4-pin connectors (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness to accommodate installation of an aftermarket trailer brake controller
Z71 SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD -inc: Z71 pickup box decals monotube Rancho brand shocks high capacity air cleaner hill descent control underbody shield pkg 18" bright machined aluminum wheels
TIRES P265/65R18 BLACKWALL ALL-TERRAIN
SLE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE -inc: pwr adjustable pedals ultrasonic rear parking assist rear window defogger
PEDALS POWER ADJUSTABLE FOOT PEDALS
SEATS FRONT BUCKET HEATED -inc: 10-way pwr driver adjuster 6-way pwr front passenger adjuster dual pwr lumbar adjustable head restraints floor console storage pockets
MIRROR INSIDE REAR-VIEW WITH AUTO DIMMING
MIRRORS OSRV LH/RH POWER FOLDING HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING -inc: integrated turn signals puddle lamps driver-side spotter mirror
MOULDINGS BODY SIDE CHROME
SIERRA ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE -inc: carpeted floor mats Rancho shocks body coloured front bumper body coloured rear bumper off-road suspension pkg underbody shield pkg 18" chrome aluminum wheels rear park assist front fog lamps chrome body side ...
WHEEL TRIM 45.7 CM X 21.6 CM (18") CHROME ALUMINUM
COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING WITH CARPETED MATS FIRST AND SECOND ROW

