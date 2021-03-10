2014 GMC Sierra 1500

ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5...
AUDIO SYSTEM INTELLILINK 8" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/CD/MP3 WITH USB PORTS AUXILIARY JACK SD CARD SLOT BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO FOR MUSIC AND SELECT PHONES HANDS-FREE SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION AND VOICE-ACTIVATED TECHNOLOGY FOR RADIO...
GVWR 3266 KG (7200 LB)
3SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment
STEERING WHEEL MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
LIGHTS FOG LAMPS
ASSIST STEPS TUBULAR 6" OVAL CHROME
CLIMATE CONTROL DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SLE PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: remote vehicle starter system front fog lamps universal home remote rear-window defogger 110-volt pwr outlet dual-zone climate control trailering pkg 10-way pwr driver seat
DEFOGGER REAR WINDOW ELECTRIC
POWER OUTLETS 110V AC ELECTRICAL
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
TRAILERING PACKAGE -inc: trailer hitch 7-pin & 4-pin connectors (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness to accommodate installation of an aftermarket trailer brake controller
Z71 SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD -inc: Z71 pickup box decals monotube Rancho brand shocks high capacity air cleaner hill descent control underbody shield pkg 18" bright machined aluminum wheels
SIERRA ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE -inc: carpeted floor mats Rancho shocks body coloured front bumper body coloured rear bumper off-road suspension pkg underbody shield pkg 18" chrome aluminum wheels rear park assist front fog lamps chrome body side ...
WHEEL TRIM 45.7 CM X 21.6 CM (18") CHROME ALUMINUM
COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING WITH CARPETED MATS FIRST AND SECOND ROW
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.