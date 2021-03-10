2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET -inc: heated front seats 10-way pwr driver & front passenger adjusters dual pwr lumbar 2-position driver memory adjustable head restraints floor console storage pockets
JET BLACK LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
4SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment
AXLE REAR 3.42 RATIO
ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5...
STEERING WHEEL MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
ASSIST STEPS TUBULAR 6" OVAL CHROME
SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING -inc: express-open wind deflector short overhead console
Z71 SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD -inc: Z71 pickup box decals monotube Rancho brand shocks high capacity air cleaner hill descent control underbody shield pkg
AUDIO SYSTEM 8" COLOUR TOUCH NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM -inc: USB ports aux jack SD card Bluetooth streaming audio for music & phone hands-free smartphone integration voice-activation for radio & phone
COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING WITH CARPETED MATS FIRST AND SECOND ROW
BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM -inc: (6) speakers (w/AN3 Seats-inc: subwoofer)
WHEEL TRIM 50.8 CM X 22.9 CM (20") ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM WITH PAINTED ACCENTS
ALL TERRAIN SLT CREW CAB PLUS PACKAGE -inc: 20" x 9" ultra bright machined aluminum wheels ultrasonic front & rear park assist heated steering wheel 6" oval chrome tubular assist steps
SIERRA ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE -inc: carpeted floor mats Rancho shocks body coloured front bumper body coloured rear bumper off-road suspension pkg underbody shield pkg 18" chrome aluminum wheels rear park assist Bose speaker system full feature ...