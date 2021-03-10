2014 GMC Sierra 1500

High Capacity Air Cleaner

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

solid paint (STD)

IRIDIUM METALLIC

Smart Device Integration

HEATER ENGINE BLOCK

Underbody shield package

Ultrasonic front and rear park assist

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

LPO WHEEL LOCKS

Requires Subscription

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE -inc: tow/haul mode cruise grade braking powertrain grade braking (STD)

GVWR 3266 KG (7200 LB) (STD)

SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET -inc: heated front seats 10-way pwr driver & front passenger adjusters dual pwr lumbar 2-position driver memory adjustable head restraints floor console storage pockets

JET BLACK LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

4SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment

AXLE REAR 3.42 RATIO

ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5...

STEERING WHEEL MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

ASSIST STEPS TUBULAR 6" OVAL CHROME

SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING -inc: express-open wind deflector short overhead console

Z71 SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD -inc: Z71 pickup box decals monotube Rancho brand shocks high capacity air cleaner hill descent control underbody shield pkg

AUDIO SYSTEM 8" COLOUR TOUCH NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM -inc: USB ports aux jack SD card Bluetooth streaming audio for music & phone hands-free smartphone integration voice-activation for radio & phone

COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING WITH CARPETED MATS FIRST AND SECOND ROW

BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM -inc: (6) speakers (w/AN3 Seats-inc: subwoofer)

WHEEL TRIM 50.8 CM X 22.9 CM (20") ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM WITH PAINTED ACCENTS

ALL TERRAIN SLT CREW CAB PLUS PACKAGE -inc: 20" x 9" ultra bright machined aluminum wheels ultrasonic front & rear park assist heated steering wheel 6" oval chrome tubular assist steps

SIERRA ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE -inc: carpeted floor mats Rancho shocks body coloured front bumper body coloured rear bumper off-road suspension pkg underbody shield pkg 18" chrome aluminum wheels rear park assist Bose speaker system full feature ...