Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

159,275 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6815591
  • Stock #: L224B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,275 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab Short Box SLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Power sliding rear window
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
High Capacity Air Cleaner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
solid paint (STD)
IRIDIUM METALLIC
Smart Device Integration
HEATER ENGINE BLOCK
Underbody shield package
Ultrasonic front and rear park assist
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
LPO WHEEL LOCKS
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE -inc: tow/haul mode cruise grade braking powertrain grade braking (STD)
GVWR 3266 KG (7200 LB) (STD)
SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET -inc: heated front seats 10-way pwr driver & front passenger adjusters dual pwr lumbar 2-position driver memory adjustable head restraints floor console storage pockets
JET BLACK LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
4SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment
AXLE REAR 3.42 RATIO
ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5...
STEERING WHEEL MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
ASSIST STEPS TUBULAR 6" OVAL CHROME
SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING -inc: express-open wind deflector short overhead console
Z71 SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD -inc: Z71 pickup box decals monotube Rancho brand shocks high capacity air cleaner hill descent control underbody shield pkg
AUDIO SYSTEM 8" COLOUR TOUCH NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM -inc: USB ports aux jack SD card Bluetooth streaming audio for music & phone hands-free smartphone integration voice-activation for radio & phone
COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING WITH CARPETED MATS FIRST AND SECOND ROW
BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM -inc: (6) speakers (w/AN3 Seats-inc: subwoofer)
WHEEL TRIM 50.8 CM X 22.9 CM (20") ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM WITH PAINTED ACCENTS
ALL TERRAIN SLT CREW CAB PLUS PACKAGE -inc: 20" x 9" ultra bright machined aluminum wheels ultrasonic front & rear park assist heated steering wheel 6" oval chrome tubular assist steps
SIERRA ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE -inc: carpeted floor mats Rancho shocks body coloured front bumper body coloured rear bumper off-road suspension pkg underbody shield pkg 18" chrome aluminum wheels rear park assist Bose speaker system full feature ...
TIRES P275/55R20 BLACKWALL ALL-TERRAIN -inc: 432 mm (17") blackwall all-season spare

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

2008 Ford F-150
 72,522 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 188,917 KM
$17,980 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Trave...
 125,755 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

Call Dealer

306-765-XXXX

(click to show)

306-765-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory