Recent Arrival!Black 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Flex FuelFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 4.2" Colour Display Driver Information Centre, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Cloth Seat Trim, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Rear Rubberized Vinyl Mats, Rear Vision Camera System, Remote keyless entry, Single Zone Climate Control, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio System Controls, Tilt steering wheel.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
