Versatile for any activity, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great blend of technology, comfort, and style on the road. This 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is for sale today in Prince Albert.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 83564 kms. It's gray in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Roof Rails
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: T
- Tires: Profile: 65
- Safety
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Comfort
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Trim
- Chrome Grille
- Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Powertrain
- Suspension
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Security
- Windows
- Seating
- Additional Features
- 4 door
- Front Reading Lights
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Surround Audio
- Wheel Width: 7
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
- Driver knee airbags
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Painted aluminum rims
- Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
- Tires: Width: 235 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Fuel Capacity: 66 L
- Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Overall Width: 1,880 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm
- Overall height: 1,680 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm
- Leather/piano black shift knob trim
- Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm
- Manual child safety locks
- Overall Length: 4,690 mm
- Curb weight: 1,640 kg
- Max cargo capacity: 2,025 L
- Rear Hip Room: 1,406 mm
- Rear Head Room: 992 mm
