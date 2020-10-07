+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!Red 2015 Buick Encore AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Memory seat, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Wheels: 18" 7-Spoke Painted Cast Aluminum.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has underwent a 150 point inspection by GM certified techs. Please ask your sales consultant for a copy for your piece of mind!Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Reviews:* Owners tend to report that the Encore is cheerful to drive, easy to zip around in, flexible, and sufficiently roomy for four average-sized adults and a load of groceries. Tech-based features are easy to interface with, and many owners appreciate the added confidence of the OnStar system when travelling. In terms of all aspects of delivering a comfortable, relaxed, and easy-driving experience, the Encore seems to have impressed its owner community. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
