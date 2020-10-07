Menu
2015 Buick Encore

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,890

+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Premium | Heated Wheel, Bose Audio.

Location

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

$16,890

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6012861
  • Stock #: L040B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Red 2015 Buick Encore AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Memory seat, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Wheels: 18" 7-Spoke Painted Cast Aluminum.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has underwent a 150 point inspection by GM certified techs. Please ask your sales consultant for a copy for your piece of mind!Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Reviews:* Owners tend to report that the Encore is cheerful to drive, easy to zip around in, flexible, and sufficiently roomy for four average-sized adults and a load of groceries. Tech-based features are easy to interface with, and many owners appreciate the added confidence of the OnStar system when travelling. In terms of all aspects of delivering a comfortable, relaxed, and easy-driving experience, the Encore seems to have impressed its owner community. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

