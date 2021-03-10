Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

82,636 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6815588
  • Stock #: 21W029B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,636 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Sdn 1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
HEATER OIL PAN
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD)
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT
Requires Subscription
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback includes 7" diagonal colour touch-screen display (STD)
BLACK GRANITE METALLIC (Extra cost)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

