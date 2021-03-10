2015 Chevrolet Cruze

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 6 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6815588

Stock #: 21W029B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 82,636 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Remote Vehicle Starter System Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD) TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM HEATER OIL PAN SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD) LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT Requires Subscription AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback includes 7" diagonal colour touch-screen display (STD) BLACK GRANITE METALLIC (Extra cost)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.