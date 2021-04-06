2015 Chevrolet Malibu

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.5L/150
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ATLANTIS BLUE METALLIC
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
WHEELS 16" (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM (STD)
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH/LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive (STD)
Requires Subscription
AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK Radio Data System (RDS) and auxiliary input jack (Includes (UDY) 7" diagonal colour touch-screen display.) (STD)
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
TIRES P215/60R16 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
WHEEL SPARE
TIRE SPARE Includes (4G7) spare wheel and (V33) road emergency tool kit.)
