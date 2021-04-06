2015 Chevrolet Malibu

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

ATLANTIS BLUE METALLIC

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm) (STD)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

WHEELS 16" (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM (STD)

JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH/LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive (STD)

Requires Subscription

AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK Radio Data System (RDS) and auxiliary input jack (Includes (UDY) 7" diagonal colour touch-screen display.) (STD)

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

TIRES P215/60R16 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)

WHEEL SPARE