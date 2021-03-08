2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 143.5" LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Deep Ruby Metallic
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
PAINT SOLID
LPO ASSIST STEPS CHROMED TUBULAR 6" RECTANGULAR
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
TIRES P255/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM Includes (UTJ) Theft-deterrent system.)
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC
LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX with switch on centre switch bank
CHEVROLET MYLINK AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH WITH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM USB PORTS auxiliary jack SD card slot Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones hands-free smartphone integration and voice-activated technology for radio and phone
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-PASSENGER AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar lockabl...
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential.
TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster with (AZ3) bench seat only (CJ2) dual-zone climate control (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter system (IO5) MyLink 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen audio system (UVC) Rear Vision Camera ...
WHEELS 17" X 8" (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM (STD)
