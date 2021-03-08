2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Telematics

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Deep Ruby Metallic

Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

PAINT SOLID

LPO ASSIST STEPS CHROMED TUBULAR 6" RECTANGULAR

DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR

TIRES P255/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)

1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM Includes (UTJ) Theft-deterrent system.)

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC

LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX with switch on centre switch bank

CHEVROLET MYLINK AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH WITH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM USB PORTS auxiliary jack SD card slot Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones hands-free smartphone integration and voice-activated technology for radio and phone

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-PASSENGER AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar lockabl...

FOG LAMPS FRONT HALOGEN

COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential.

TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster with (AZ3) bench seat only (CJ2) dual-zone climate control (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter system (IO5) MyLink 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen audio system (UVC) Rear Vision Camera ...