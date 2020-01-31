Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth!



The 2015 Sonic is for those who want more than just a way to get around. Its for those who love to have a little fun behind the wheel. This 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



The 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America.It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth.



Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA

