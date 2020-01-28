Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $39590. We've marked it down to $35999. You save $3591. Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2015 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Prince Albert.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage Super Crew 4X4 pickup has just 30,995 kms. It's guard in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.7L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this truck while remaining a great value. It comes with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power door locks, cloth seats, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP2FKE78675.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.97 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration fee included / Total cost of borrowing $6897 / Total Obligation of $42896 ). See dealer for details.
Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Manual front air conditioning
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Fixed antenna
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Total Number of Speakers: 7
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Tires: Profile: 70
- Tires: Speed Rating: S
- Type of tires: AT
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Fog Lamps
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Security
-
- Suspension
-
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Double wishbone front suspension
- Front Independent Suspension
- Leaf rear spring
- Rigid axle rear suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Leaf rear suspension
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Split rear bench
- Front split-bench
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- CHROME BUMPERS
- Sync
- Automatic locking hubs
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- Vehicle Emissions: Federal
- Rear door type: Tailgate
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Wheel Width: 7.5
- Fold-up cushion rear seats
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Seatback storage: 2
- Remote, digital keypad power door locks
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Fuel Capacity: 136 L
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Tires: Width: 265 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.5 L/100 km
- Wheelbase: 3,683 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Fuel Consumption: City: 13.9 L/100 km
- Overall Width: 2,029 mm
- Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
- Stability control with anti-roll control
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,880 kg
- Urethane shift knob trim
- Urethane steering wheel trim
- Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
- Overall height: 1,953 mm
- Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
- Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
- Manual child safety locks
- Overall Length: 5,890 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
- Curb weight: 2,130 kg
- SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.