Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!



On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $39590. We've marked it down to $35999. You save $3591. Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2015 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Prince Albert.



High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage Super Crew 4X4 pickup has just 30,995 kms. It's guard in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.7L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this truck while remaining a great value. It comes with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power door locks, cloth seats, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP2FKE78675.





To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.97 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration fee included / Total cost of borrowing $6897 / Total Obligation of $42896 ). See dealer for details.



Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning

Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AT Safety Side Airbag

Fog Lamps

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Trim Chrome Grille

Cloth Seat Upholstery Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door

CHROME BUMPERS

Sync

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Vehicle Emissions: Federal

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7.5

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Fuel Capacity: 136 L

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 265 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.5 L/100 km

Wheelbase: 3,683 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 13.9 L/100 km

Overall Width: 2,029 mm

Front Head Room: 1,036 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

Gross vehicle weight: 2,880 kg

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm

Overall height: 1,953 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L

Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm

Manual child safety locks

Overall Length: 5,890 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm

Curb weight: 2,130 kg

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.