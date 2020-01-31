Cloth Seats, AM/FM Stereo, Halogen HeadlightsAir Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Halogen Headlights!



Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 165,000 kms. It's unknown in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cloth Seats, Am/fm Stereo, Halogen Headlightsair Conditioning, Am/fm Stereo, Halogen Headlights.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF5FKD92384.





To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html







Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Seating Cloth Seats Exterior Halogen Headlights Additional Features Halogen HeadlightsAir Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.