Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 97,308 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 282HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E82FFB99518.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Chrome Grille
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Manual front air conditioning
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Sync
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.5 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 3,683 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.9 L/100 km
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Gross vehicle weight: 2,880 kg
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Overall height: 1,953 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,890 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
Curb weight: 2,130 kg
