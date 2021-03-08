2015 GMC Sierra 2500

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.)
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
SWITCH HIGH IDLE
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO
GVWR 10 000 LBS. (4536 KG)
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER
COVER 1-PIECE covers radiator grille and front bumper openings for diesel engines in winter weather
SUSPENSION PACKAGE HANDLING/TRAILERING HEAVY-DUTY includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar (STD)
FOG LAMPS FRONT HALOGEN
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
PICKUP BOX WIDESIDE (STD)
WHEEL 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) FULL-SIZE STEEL SPARE. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered.
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-PASSENGER Includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Includes manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compartment in seat cushio...
AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM with USB ports auxiliary jack SD card slot Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones hands-free smartphone integration and voice-activated technolo...
TRANSMISSION ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS FRONT AND REAR (dealer-installed)
BED LINER SPRAY-ON Pickup box bed liner consisting of high pressure chemically bonded sprayed-on polyurea & polyurethane liner formulation. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured non-skid surface is...
JET BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
LPO BLACK TUBULAR ASSIST STEP 6" RECTANGULAR (dealer-installed)
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL CAMPER MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENDING BLACK. Includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 50 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 20 square inch convex mirror surface with a co...
LPO BODY COLOUR MOULDED SPLASH GUARDS (dealer-installed)
