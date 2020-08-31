Menu
2015 GMC Terrain

133,096 KM

Details Description Features

2015 GMC Terrain
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

SLT

2015 GMC Terrain

SLT

2015 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

133,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5756166
  • Stock #: K261A
  • VIN: 2GKFLXE36F6194695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,096 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLT w/SLT-1, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Rear Park Assist
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SLT-1 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
TIRES P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
WHEELS 4 - 17" X 7.0" (43.2 CM X 17.8 CM) ALUMINUM (STD)
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
SUNROOF POWER AND TILT-SLIDING with express-open and wind deflector
EXHAUST DUAL WITH PREMIUM TIPS
LPO CARGO AREA CLOSE-OUT PANEL
ALTERNATOR 155 AMPS
SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning and (UD7) Rear Park Assist
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED
UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable
REAR AXLE 3.39 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK 7" diagonal touch-screen display GPS navigation system USB port Radio Data System (RDS) auxiliary input jack and outside temperature indic...
LIFTGATE REAR POWER PROGRAMMABLE WITH FIXED GLASS (Includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote.
SUN AND DESTINATION PACKAGE includes (CF5) power sunroof (UHQ) Color Touch Navigation with IntelliLink and (TB5) power liftgate.

