2015 GMC Terrain

Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SLT-1 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
TIRES P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
WHEELS 4 - 17" X 7.0" (43.2 CM X 17.8 CM) ALUMINUM (STD)
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
Requires Subscription
SUNROOF POWER AND TILT-SLIDING with express-open and wind deflector
EXHAUST DUAL WITH PREMIUM TIPS
LPO CARGO AREA CLOSE-OUT PANEL
ALTERNATOR 155 AMPS
SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning and (UD7) Rear Park Assist
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED
UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable
REAR AXLE 3.39 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK 7" diagonal touch-screen display GPS navigation system USB port Radio Data System (RDS) auxiliary input jack and outside temperature indic...
LIFTGATE REAR POWER PROGRAMMABLE WITH FIXED GLASS (Includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote.
SUN AND DESTINATION PACKAGE includes (CF5) power sunroof (UHQ) Color Touch Navigation with IntelliLink and (TB5) power liftgate.
