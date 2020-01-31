Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist
Excellent on and off road capabilities make the 2015 Santa Fe Sport the ultimate small SUV offered at an extremely good value. This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is for sale today in Prince Albert.
Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.This SUV has 65,482 kms. It's frost white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.lakelandhyundaipa.com/financing/application.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $184.77 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total cost of borrowing $4634 / Total Obligation of $28824 ). See dealer for details.
Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Liftgate
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Roof Rails
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 55
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Seating
-
- COOLED FRONT SEATS
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Split rear bench
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Security
-
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver seat memory
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Wheel Width: 7.5
- Surround Audio
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Rear door type: Power liftgate
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Intercooled Turbo
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Simulated wood dash trim
- Wheel Diameter: 19
- Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
- Express open/close glass sunroof
- Driver knee airbags
- Navigation system with voice activation
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Total Number of Speakers: 10
- Self-leveling headlights
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Machined aluminum rims
- Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
- Tires: Width: 235 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 66 L
- Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Fuel Consumption: City: 12.9 L/100 km
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Rear Head Room: 951 mm
- Front Head Room: 971 mm
- Diameter of tires: 19.0"
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Overall Width: 1,880 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm
- Overall height: 1,680 mm
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm
- Leather/piano black shift knob trim
- Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm
- Manual child safety locks
- Overall Length: 4,690 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,350 kg
- Curb weight: 1,681 kg
- Max cargo capacity: 2,025 L
- Rear Hip Room: 1,406 mm
- Proximity remote trunk release
- Hands Free Power Liftgate
- Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- Rear reverse sensing system
- High intensity low beam projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.