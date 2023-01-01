Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

145,200 KM

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

145,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: A0046A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,200 KM

CherokeeLimited

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
BLACK LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED INSERTS
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness

