Prince Albert Toyota
2015 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
151,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9177100
- Stock #: 23395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 151,255 KM
Vehicle Description
WRANGLERBase
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Adjustable Steering Wheel
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 7" SLOT-SPOKE STYLED STEEL (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3 (STD)
