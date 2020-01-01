Recent Arrival!Deep Cherry Red Crystal 2015 Ram 1500 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Air Conditioning, Fully automatic headlights, Quick Order Package 26G SLT, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start & Security Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Speed control.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Class IV Receiver Hitch

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)

WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)

Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl

GVWR: 3 130 KGS (6 900 LBS)

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Hemi Badge Next Generation Engine Controller GVWR: 3 130 kgs (6 900 lbs) Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Requires Subscription

DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Folding Flat Load Floor Storage 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Full Length Floor Console Low Back Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat USB Charging Ports Ash Tray Lamp ...

