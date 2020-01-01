Menu
2015 RAM 1500

SLT |Remote Start, Cruise Control.

2015 RAM 1500

SLT |Remote Start, Cruise Control.

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$23,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,857KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4437003
  • Stock #: J660A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT3FS503578
Exterior Colour
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival!Deep Cherry Red Crystal 2015 Ram 1500 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Air Conditioning, Fully automatic headlights, Quick Order Package 26G SLT, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start & Security Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Speed control.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
  • WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • GVWR: 3 130 KGS (6 900 LBS)
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Hemi Badge Next Generation Engine Controller GVWR: 3 130 kgs (6 900 lbs) Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
  • Requires Subscription
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Folding Flat Load Floor Storage 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Full Length Floor Console Low Back Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat USB Charging Ports Ash Tray Lamp ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

