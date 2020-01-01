500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
306-765-2200
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!Deep Cherry Red Crystal 2015 Ram 1500 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Air Conditioning, Fully automatic headlights, Quick Order Package 26G SLT, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start & Security Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Speed control.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3