2015 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Chrome Bodyside Moulding

Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch 121 LITRE FUEL TANK ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps Trailer Brake Control 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD) Blue Streak Pearl TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD) GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: Customer Activated GPS Navigation Harman Radio Manufacturer Media Hub (SD USB AUX) 8.4" Touchscreen Remote SD Card Slot Requires Subscription DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Folding Flat Load Floor Storage 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Full Length Floor Console Low Back Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat USB Charging Ports Ash Tray Lamp ... POWER HEAT TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/LAMPS -inc: Trailer Tow Mirrors

