2015 RAM 1500

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps Trailer Brake Control
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: Customer Activated GPS Navigation Harman Radio Manufacturer Media Hub (SD USB AUX) 8.4" Touchscreen Remote SD Card Slot
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Folding Flat Load Floor Storage 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Full Length Floor Console Low Back Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat USB Charging Ports Ash Tray Lamp ...
POWER HEAT TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/LAMPS -inc: Trailer Tow Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.