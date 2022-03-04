$CALL+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
306-765-2200
2015 RAM 1500
SPORT
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
188,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8550653
- Stock #: 22W395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,195 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Sport Performance Hood
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
BLACK VINYL HIGH-BACK BUCKET W/MESH INSERTS
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: black caps
BLACK RAM 1500 SPORT GROUP -inc: Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge Sport Performance Hood A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Flat Black 4x4 Badge Wheels: 20" x 9" Black Aluminum black caps Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge 9 Alpine Speakers & S...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
