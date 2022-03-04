2015 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 1 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 188,195 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Sport Performance Hood Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD) CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) BLACK VINYL HIGH-BACK BUCKET W/MESH INSERTS Requires Subscription WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: black caps BLACK RAM 1500 SPORT GROUP -inc: Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge Sport Performance Hood A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Flat Black 4x4 Badge Wheels: 20" x 9" Black Aluminum black caps Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge 9 Alpine Speakers & S...

