2016 Buick Enclave

Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

WHITE FROST TRICOAT

ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD)

PREMIUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

Requires Subscription

EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING with Ebony interior accents

TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive (STD)

SEATING 7 PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET second row captain's chairs flat folding and SmartSlide access to third row third row flat folding 60/40 split bench (STD)

MOONROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass and sunshade

AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system USB port auxiliary input jack and rear audio controls with 2 headphone ja...

TRAILERING PACKAGE 4500 LBS. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system and (VR2) trailer hitch

COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY

EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE includes (C3U) tilt-sliding power moonroof (PEW) 20" bright-machined aluminum wheels with Blade Silver pockets and (V92) 4500 lbs. Trailering Package

WHEELS 20" (50.8 CM) CHROME-CLAD CAST ALUMINUM WITH BRONZE ACCENTS

ENCLAVE BRONZE EDITION includes (PPE) 20" Chrome-Clad cast aluminum wheels with Bronze accents and (TN3) Bronze-toned grille