2016 Buick Enclave

75,592 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Premium

Location

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

75,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6894477
  • Stock #: L331A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 75,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD, AWD 4dr Premium, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
WHITE FROST TRICOAT
ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD)
PREMIUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
Requires Subscription
EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING with Ebony interior accents
TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive (STD)
SEATING 7 PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET second row captain's chairs flat folding and SmartSlide access to third row third row flat folding 60/40 split bench (STD)
MOONROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass and sunshade
AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system USB port auxiliary input jack and rear audio controls with 2 headphone ja...
TRAILERING PACKAGE 4500 LBS. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system and (VR2) trailer hitch
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE includes (C3U) tilt-sliding power moonroof (PEW) 20" bright-machined aluminum wheels with Blade Silver pockets and (V92) 4500 lbs. Trailering Package
WHEELS 20" (50.8 CM) CHROME-CLAD CAST ALUMINUM WITH BRONZE ACCENTS
ENCLAVE BRONZE EDITION includes (PPE) 20" Chrome-Clad cast aluminum wheels with Bronze accents and (TN3) Bronze-toned grille
GRILLE BRONZE-TONED

