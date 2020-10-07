+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!White 2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has underwent a 150 point inspection by GM certified techs. Please ask your sales consultant for a copy for your piece of mind!Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Awards:* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study, Dependability Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention
