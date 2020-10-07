Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

113,223 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS | Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS | Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6109032
  • Stock #: L059A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!White 2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has underwent a 150 point inspection by GM certified techs. Please ask your sales consultant for a copy for your piece of mind!Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Awards:* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study, Dependability Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
SEATS DELUXE FRONT BUCKET (STD)
Requires Subscription
AXLE 3.53 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
AUDIO SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO with MP3 playback capability outside temperature indicator and Radio Data System (RDS) includes Bluetooth for phone (Includes (U2K) SiriusXM Satellite Radio.) (STD)
LPO CARGO AREA CLOSE-OUT PANEL

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

