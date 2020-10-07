2016 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain All Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection SUMMIT WHITE WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD) ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD) JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment SEATS DELUXE FRONT BUCKET (STD) Requires Subscription AXLE 3.53 FINAL DRIVE RATIO AUDIO SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO with MP3 playback capability outside temperature indicator and Radio Data System (RDS) includes Bluetooth for phone (Includes (U2K) SiriusXM Satellite Radio.) (STD) LPO CARGO AREA CLOSE-OUT PANEL

