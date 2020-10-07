2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Front Side Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Smart Device Integration IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT Generic Sun/Moonroof SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD) JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive (STD) Requires Subscription AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK Radio Data System (RDS) and auxiliary input jack (Includes (UDY) 7" diagonal colour touch-screen display.) (STD) ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.