Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

130,644 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Limited LTZ | Blind Zone Alert, Heated Seats.

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Limited LTZ | Blind Zone Alert, Heated Seats.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,644KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5840550
  • Stock #: K613A
  • VIN: 1G11E5SA9GU147406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!White 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 18" Aluminum Wheels, 7" Diagonal Touch-Screen Colour Display, Air Conditioning, Blind Spot Sensor, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Passenger 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has underwent a 150 point inspection by GM certified techs. Please ask your sales consultant for a copy for your piece of mind!Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT
Generic Sun/Moonroof
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive (STD)
Requires Subscription
AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK Radio Data System (RDS) and auxiliary input jack (Includes (UDY) 7" diagonal colour touch-screen display.) (STD)
ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
 114,437 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Camar...
 19,878 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 97,315 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

Call Dealer

306-765-XXXX

(click to show)

306-765-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory