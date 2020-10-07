+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!White 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 18" Aluminum Wheels, 7" Diagonal Touch-Screen Colour Display, Air Conditioning, Blind Spot Sensor, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Passenger 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel.Certification Program Details: This vehicle has underwent a 150 point inspection by GM certified techs. Please ask your sales consultant for a copy for your piece of mind!Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention
