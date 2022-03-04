$30,892+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT | Cruise Control, Bluetooth.
Location
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
$30,892
- Listing ID: 8457786
- Stock #: M165B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Autumn Bronze Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 142,596 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Bronze 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8Fresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear reading lights, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
Vehicle Features
