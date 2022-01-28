Menu
2016 Chevrolet Spark

47,218 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

2016 Chevrolet Spark

2016 Chevrolet Spark

2LT

2016 Chevrolet Spark

2LT

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 22W155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 22W155
  • Mileage 47,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Car, Gas I4 1.4L

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (STD)

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

