$38,995
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Prince Albert Toyota
306-764-6437
2016 Chevrolet Suburban
2016 Chevrolet Suburban
LT
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
306-764-6437
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
133,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10064091
- Stock #: 23-0169A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 23-0169A
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SuburbanLT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3