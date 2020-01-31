Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!



On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $27999. We've marked it down to $24995. You save $3004. The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2016 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 142,615 kms. It's magnet in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.



Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration fee included / Total cost of borrowing $5634 / Total Obligation of $30629 ). See dealer for details.



Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Seating Heated Seats

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Sync

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Four 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Remote, digital keypad power door locks

Rear spoiler: Lip

Wheel Diameter: 18

Intercooled Turbo

Turn signal in mirrors

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Electric power steering

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Painted aluminum rims

Metal-look/piano black center console trim

Fuel Capacity: 68 L

Front Head Room: 1,021 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Overall Length: 4,778 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km

Wheelbase: 2,850 mm

Overall Width: 1,928 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm

Metal-look w/chrome surround grille

Curb weight: 1,857 kg

Manual child safety locks

Front Shoulder Room: 1,532 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2,079 L

Overall height: 1,742 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,537 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,031 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm

911 Assist

Gross vehicle weight: 2,513 kg

SiriusXM

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

Rear reverse sensing system

