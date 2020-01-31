Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $27999. We've marked it down to $24995. You save $3004. The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2016 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 142,615 kms. It's magnet in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration fee included / Total cost of borrowing $5634 / Total Obligation of $30629 ). See dealer for details.
- Power Options
-
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Clock: In-dash
- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Split rear bench
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Control
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 60
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Trim
-
- Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Sync
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Width: 8
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Remote, digital keypad power door locks
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Intercooled Turbo
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Electric power steering
- Driver and passenger knee airbags
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Painted aluminum rims
- Metal-look/piano black center console trim
- Fuel Capacity: 68 L
- Front Head Room: 1,021 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm
- Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
- Tires: Width: 245 mm
- Overall Length: 4,778 mm
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
- Wheelbase: 2,850 mm
- Overall Width: 1,928 mm
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm
- Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
- Curb weight: 1,857 kg
- Manual child safety locks
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,532 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 2,079 L
- Overall height: 1,742 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,537 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,031 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm
- 911 Assist
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,513 kg
- SiriusXM
- Stability controll with anti-roll
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- Halogen projector beam headlights
- 1 USB port
- Rear reverse sensing system
