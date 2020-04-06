3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2
306-764-3325
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage!
If you're looking for a stylish way to get people and cargo around comfortably and safely, this Edge is worth a serious look. This 2016 Ford Edge is for sale today in Prince Albert.
The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This low mileage SUV has just 39,863 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is Sport. The Ford Edge Sport has the performance to back up its sporty appearance. On top of the exciting driving experience it provides, it comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a rear view camera, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4AP8GBC14802.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2