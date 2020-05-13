+ taxes & licensing
306-764-3325
3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2
306-764-3325
+ taxes & licensing
Canadians are on track in 2016 to buy more F150's than at any point in history. This stat alone has to get you wanting to see in person what all the hype is about. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 122,379 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP3GKE57688.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.lakelandfordpa.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. Lakeland Ford offers many automotive products and services to our Prince Albert area customers. From quality new Ford vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle near Prince Albert will likely find what they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Ford vehicles, including the F-150, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Mustang making us a good choice as your Prince Albert Ford car dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2