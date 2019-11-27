Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Power Mirrors!



Though the Fiesta might be small, it is still mighty fierce. -Car and Driver This 2016 Ford Fiesta is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story. Fun to drive, small car efficiency, and impressive tech all in a great looking car. The Ford Fiesta is a game changer. This hatchback has 108649 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Fiesta's trim level is S. The S trim of this Ford Fiesta is full of surprises. You get Ford's famous SYNC infotainment system which features Bluetooth and voice control. Control your phone and your music without taking your hands off the wheel. The AM/FM radio not only has a CD player, but it's MP3 ready with an aux jack. In the dash, there's a multifunction message centre with and LCD screen. Make more room for cargo with the 60/40 split rear seats that fold down with ease. The S trim includes other perks like remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power locks, electronic power assisted steering, electronic brake force distribution, hill start assist, and torque vectoring control. Safety and security features include seven airbags, AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, blind spot mirrors, and the SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Power Mirrors.

