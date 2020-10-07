Menu
2016 GMC Acadia

127,764 KM

Details Description Features

$28,980

+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Denali | One Owner, No Accidents.

Location

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

Contact Seller

127,764KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6109044
  • Stock #: L061A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,764 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!White 2016 GMC Acadia AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDIFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 20" x 7.5" Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Blind Spot Sensor, Denali Specific Acoustic Insulation Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Head-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heated steering wheel, High-Intenstity Discharge Projector Low Beam Headlamps, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Rear Cargo Area Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Speed control, Technology Package, Tilt steering wheel, Ventilated front seats.Certification Program Details: This vehicle is being sold "as traded." Please contact our Sales Consultants for more information on this vehicle.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 ((288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [364.5 N-m] with dual exhaust).) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

