2016 GMC Sierra 1500

- Safety
- Security System
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Tow Hooks
- Tow Hitch
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Leather Seats
- Split Bench Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Exterior
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Powertrain
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Four Wheel Drive
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Windows
- Additional Features
- P
- Adjustable Pedals
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HD Radio
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Active noise cancellation
- Forward collision alert
- solid paint (STD)
- WiFi Hotspot
- WIRELESS CHARGING
- MAHOGANY METALLIC
- REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
- TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
- SEATING HEATED AND VENTED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET
- FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST ULTRASONIC
- WHEELS 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM
- TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
- GVWR 7600 LBS. (3447 KG)
- BOSE SOUND WITH 6 SPEAKER SYSTEM (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats) includes (NKC) noise control system.)
- ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
- SLT PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist (UVD) heated steering wheel and (A48) sliding rear window
- WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER
- STEERING WHEEL HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED with audio and cruise controls
- TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
- 4SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
- ASSIST STEPS CHROMED TUBULAR 6" RECTANGULAR
- SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...
- BED LINER SPRAY-ON Pickup box bed liner with GMC logo consisting of high pressure chemically bonded sprayed-on polyurea & polyurethane liner formulation. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured non-s...
- CONSOLE FLOOR MOUNTED with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
- AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones advanced phone integration featuring Apple CarPlay voice-activate...
- COCOA/DUNE PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
- HEADLAMPS HIGH-PERFORMANCE LED HEADLAMPS with GMC signature LED lighting
- HEADLIGHT INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
- LANE KEEP ASSIST helps keep vehicle centred in sensed lane
- ENHANCED DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes (UHX) Lane Keep Assist (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist and (UEU) Forward Collision Alert Safety Alert Seat
- SLT PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (UQA) Bose premium audio system and (RD5) 20" x 9" polished aluminum wheels With Crew Cab model includes (BVQ) 6" rectangular chrome tubular assist steps. With Double Cab model includes (VXH) 6" rectangular chrome tubular ...
- MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE includes 9.76" rear axle 8-speed transmission with 3.42 or 6-speed transmission with 3.73 (JL1) trailer brake controller enhanced cooling radiator revised shock tuning for increased control heavier duty rear springs and inc...
- MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING MEMORY EQUIPPED UPPER GLASS POWER-FOLDING AND MANUAL EXTENDING CHROME; includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5...
