$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT | Remote Start, Rear View Camera.

SLT | Remote Start, Rear View Camera.

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,310KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5026539
  • Stock #: K288A
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEJ1GG183246
Exterior Colour
Onyx Black
Interior Colour
Cocoa/Dune
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival!2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8Fresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Air Conditioning, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Memory seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tilt steering wheel.GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 150+ Point Inspection* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Safety
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • P
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Forward collision alert
  • solid paint (STD)
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • WIRELESS CHARGING
  • MAHOGANY METALLIC
  • REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
  • SEATING HEATED AND VENTED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET
  • FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST ULTRASONIC
  • WHEELS 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM
  • TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
  • GVWR 7600 LBS. (3447 KG)
  • BOSE SOUND WITH 6 SPEAKER SYSTEM (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats) includes (NKC) noise control system.)
  • ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
  • SLT PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist (UVD) heated steering wheel and (A48) sliding rear window
  • WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER
  • STEERING WHEEL HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED with audio and cruise controls
  • TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
  • 4SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
  • ASSIST STEPS CHROMED TUBULAR 6" RECTANGULAR
  • SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...
  • BED LINER SPRAY-ON Pickup box bed liner with GMC logo consisting of high pressure chemically bonded sprayed-on polyurea & polyurethane liner formulation. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured non-s...
  • CONSOLE FLOOR MOUNTED with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
  • AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones advanced phone integration featuring Apple CarPlay voice-activate...
  • COCOA/DUNE PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
  • HEADLAMPS HIGH-PERFORMANCE LED HEADLAMPS with GMC signature LED lighting
  • HEADLIGHT INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
  • LANE KEEP ASSIST helps keep vehicle centred in sensed lane
  • ENHANCED DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes (UHX) Lane Keep Assist (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist and (UEU) Forward Collision Alert Safety Alert Seat
  • SLT PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (UQA) Bose premium audio system and (RD5) 20" x 9" polished aluminum wheels With Crew Cab model includes (BVQ) 6" rectangular chrome tubular assist steps. With Double Cab model includes (VXH) 6" rectangular chrome tubular ...
  • MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE includes 9.76" rear axle 8-speed transmission with 3.42 or 6-speed transmission with 3.73 (JL1) trailer brake controller enhanced cooling radiator revised shock tuning for increased control heavier duty rear springs and inc...
  • MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING MEMORY EQUIPPED UPPER GLASS POWER-FOLDING AND MANUAL EXTENDING CHROME; includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

