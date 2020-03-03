330 38 St E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A6
306-763-4484
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Assist
Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 81,968 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.0T Limited. This Santa Fe Sport Limited gives you the best of technology, performance, and comfort. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch color touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 10-speaker premium audio, rear parking sensors with rear cross traffic alert, blind spot assist, a power sunroof, a power tailgate, and more.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $162.22 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total cost of borrowing $5431 / Total Obligation of $29525 ). See dealer for details.
