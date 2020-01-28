This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 54,509 kms. It's coliseum grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.lakelandhyundaipa.com/financing/application.htm
Check out our Pre-Owned Plus inventory! Each pre-owned plus vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, $50 fuel card, remote start and some include Lifetime Powertrain Coverage.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Prince Albert. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Roof Rails
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 60
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Manual front air conditioning
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Security
-
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Front Reading Lights
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Wheel Width: 7
- Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
- Rear Head Room: 995 mm
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Fuel Capacity: 66 L
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
- Tires: Width: 225 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
- Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km
- Overall Width: 1,850 mm
- Overall height: 1,650 mm
- Curb weight: 1,583 kg
- Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
- Overall Length: 4,475 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,129 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm
- Leather/piano black shift knob trim
- Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
- Manual child safety locks
- Max cargo capacity: 1,752 L
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,150 kg
- Rear Collision Warning
- Halogen projector beam headlights
- 1 USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.