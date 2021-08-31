2016 Hyundai Tucson

$23,581 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 5 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7926045

7926045 Stock #: 21-243A

21-243A VIN: KM8J3CA2XGU244492

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,554 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 245 mm Fuel Capacity: 66 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,850 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Overall height: 1,650 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 963 mm Overall Length: 4,475 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Front Leg Room: 1,129 mm Curb weight: 1,587 kg Rear Leg Room: 970 mm Rear Head Room: 969 mm Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,170 kg Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Max cargo capacity: 1,752 L Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

