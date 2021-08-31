This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today in Prince Albert.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 103,554 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Limited. Get luxury and versatility at a good value in this Tucson Limited. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 8-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane change assist, a hands-free smart tailgate, and more.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,850 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Overall height: 1,650 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 963 mm
Overall Length: 4,475 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,129 mm
Curb weight: 1,587 kg
Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
Rear Head Room: 969 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,170 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Max cargo capacity: 1,752 L
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
