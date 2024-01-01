$499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Nissan Rogue
UNKNOWN
2016 Nissan Rogue
UNKNOWN
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
306-764-6437
$499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,467KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour G41-MAGENTICBLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T240350A
- Mileage 147,467 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Prince Albert Toyota
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 95,251 KM $499 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Durango SXT 304,000 KM $499 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota 4Runner BASE 34,066 KM $499 + tax & lic
Email Prince Albert Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
Call Dealer
306-764-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$499
+ taxes & licensing
Prince Albert Toyota
306-764-6437
2016 Nissan Rogue