2016 Nissan Rogue

140,124 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

Location

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9430821
  • Stock #: M035D

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

306-765-XXXX

