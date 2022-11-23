$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
306-765-2200
2016 Nissan Rogue
2016 Nissan Rogue
Location
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
306-765-2200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
140,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9430821
- Stock #: M035D
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3