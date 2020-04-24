2017 Cadillac XT5

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof

Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Active suspension

Knee Air Bag

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane Keeping Assist

Smart Device Integration

Generic Sun/Moonroof

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

JET BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH MINI-PERFORATED INSERTS (With Lunar Brushed aluminum trim.)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET INCLUDES 8-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTER (STD)

PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

DARK GRANITE METALLIC

WHEELS 20" X 8" (50.8 CM X 20.3 CM) STERLING SILVER PAINTED FINISH (STD)

SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM STEREO with 8" diagonal colour information display four USB ports two auxiliary power outlets auxiliary input jack Enhanced Voice Recognition and Phone Integration f...

CLIMATE CONTROL TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC with individual climate settings for driver right-front passenger and rear passengers (includes rear air vents) (Includes (KA6) heated rear seats.)

