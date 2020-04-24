Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

Premium | Factory Warranty, Nav, Remote Start.

2017 Cadillac XT5

Premium | Factory Warranty, Nav, Remote Start.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,599KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4914384
  • Stock #: K286A
  • VIN: 1GYKNERS1HZ317637
Exterior Colour
Dark Granite Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival!Gray 2017 Cadillac XT5 AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Bose Studio Surround Sound Audio Feature, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Park Assist, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" x 8" Sterling Silver Painted Finish.GM Certified Details:* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection PlanAsk about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • JET BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH MINI-PERFORATED INSERTS (With Lunar Brushed aluminum trim.)
  • SEATS FRONT BUCKET INCLUDES 8-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTER (STD)
  • PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
  • DARK GRANITE METALLIC
  • WHEELS 20" X 8" (50.8 CM X 20.3 CM) STERLING SILVER PAINTED FINISH (STD)
  • SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
  • CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM STEREO with 8" diagonal colour information display four USB ports two auxiliary power outlets auxiliary input jack Enhanced Voice Recognition and Phone Integration f...
  • CLIMATE CONTROL TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC with individual climate settings for driver right-front passenger and rear passengers (includes rear air vents) (Includes (KA6) heated rear seats.)

