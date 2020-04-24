500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
306-765-2200
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!Gray 2017 Cadillac XT5 AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Bose Studio Surround Sound Audio Feature, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Park Assist, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" x 8" Sterling Silver Painted Finish.GM Certified Details:* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection PlanAsk about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention
