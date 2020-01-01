Recent Arrival!Summit White 2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD 8-Speed Automatic V6Fresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Speed control.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7 or in store at Mann Northway GM on the corner of 500 Marquis Road in Prince Albert, home of The Real Best Deal! Call us at 306-765-2200!
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Lane Departure Warning
- Solid Paint
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Forward collision alert
- SUMMIT WHITE
- WiFi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
- SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
- TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
- REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
- LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
- TRAILERING PACKAGE HEAVY-DUTY includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
- JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- GVWR 6000 LBS. (2722 KG) (STD)
- DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR
- AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM
- Requires Subscription
- AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
- WINDOW REAR-SLIDING MANUAL
- DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
- TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
- MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
- HEADLAMPS PROJECTOR-TYPE
- DOOR HANDLES CHROME
- SEAT ADJUSTER 4-WAY POWER FRONT PASSENGER
- SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (UFL) Lane Departure Warning
- BUMPER REAR CHROME
- SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL
- FOG LAMPS FRONT
- SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER Includes (AL9) power driver lumbar control (AT9) power front passenger lumbar control (AAQ) 4-way power front passenger seat adjuster.)
- MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE CHROME MANUAL FOLDING
- SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
- BEDLINER SPRAY-ON BLACK with Chevrolet logo
- LPO ASSIST STEPS CHROME 5" RECTANGULAR
- AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; fea...
- LPO FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS custom-moulded with logo on rear
- LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (C49) rear window defogger (A28) rear-sliding window (T3U) front fog lamps (BTV) Remote vehicle starter system and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate
- TIRES P265/60R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
- LUXURY PACKAGE CHROME includes (AAQ) 4-way power front passenger seat adjuster (AL9) power driver lumbar control (AT9) power front passenger lumbar control (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats (C68) single-zone automatic climate control ...
- WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) DARK ARGENT METALLIC CAST ALUMINUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.