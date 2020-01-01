Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT | Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT | Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$35,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,112KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4436997
  • Stock #: J628A
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN2H1195018
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival!Summit White 2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD 8-Speed Automatic V6Fresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Speed control.Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7 or in store at Mann Northway GM on the corner of 500 Marquis Road in Prince Albert, home of The Real Best Deal! Call us at 306-765-2200!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Solid Paint
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Forward collision alert
  • SUMMIT WHITE
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
  • SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
  • LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
  • TRAILERING PACKAGE HEAVY-DUTY includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
  • JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
  • GVWR 6000 LBS. (2722 KG) (STD)
  • DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR
  • AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM
  • Requires Subscription
  • AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
  • WINDOW REAR-SLIDING MANUAL
  • DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
  • TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
  • MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
  • HEADLAMPS PROJECTOR-TYPE
  • DOOR HANDLES CHROME
  • SEAT ADJUSTER 4-WAY POWER FRONT PASSENGER
  • SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (UFL) Lane Departure Warning
  • BUMPER REAR CHROME
  • SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL
  • FOG LAMPS FRONT
  • SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER Includes (AL9) power driver lumbar control (AT9) power front passenger lumbar control (AAQ) 4-way power front passenger seat adjuster.)
  • MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE CHROME MANUAL FOLDING
  • SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
  • BEDLINER SPRAY-ON BLACK with Chevrolet logo
  • LPO ASSIST STEPS CHROME 5" RECTANGULAR
  • AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; fea...
  • LPO FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS custom-moulded with logo on rear
  • LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (C49) rear window defogger (A28) rear-sliding window (T3U) front fog lamps (BTV) Remote vehicle starter system and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate
  • TIRES P265/60R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
  • LUXURY PACKAGE CHROME includes (AAQ) 4-way power front passenger seat adjuster (AL9) power driver lumbar control (AT9) power front passenger lumbar control (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats (C68) single-zone automatic climate control ...
  • WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) DARK ARGENT METALLIC CAST ALUMINUM

