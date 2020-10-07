2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

SIREN RED TINTCOAT

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM

SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND WIND DEFLECTOR

TIRES P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)

SEATS DELUXE FRONT BUCKET (STD)

LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT

Requires Subscription

WHEELS 17" (43.2 CM) ALUMINUM (STD)

AXLE 3.23 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

LPO CARGO AREA CLOSE-OUT PANEL

TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (UHQ) Chevrolet MyLink radio with Navigation (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system (VQG) Protection Package LPO (RAI) Cargo area close-out panel LPO and (CF5) power sunroof

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE PIONEER PREMIUM 250-WATT 8-SPEAKER SYSTEM includes mid-range speakers in each door tweeters in A-pillars a centre channel speaker in upper IP and sub-woofer on the rear shelf.

LPO PROTECTION PACKAGE includes all-weather floor mats and moulded splash guards

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO with MP3 playback capability GPS navigation system outside temperature indicator and Radio Data System (RDS) includes Bluetooth streaming au...