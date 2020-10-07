+ taxes & licensing
306-765-2200
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3
306-765-2200
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!Siren Red Tintcoat 2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point InspectionAsk about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3