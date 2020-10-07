Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

306-765-2200

LT | Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.

LT | Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.

Location

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6119460
  • Stock #: L094A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Siren Red Tintcoat 2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVTFresh oil change, 150 point inspected, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point InspectionAsk about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance! **Please note, we do NOT do business with wholesalers or exporters.**Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
universal home remote
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
SIREN RED TINTCOAT
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND WIND DEFLECTOR
TIRES P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
SEATS DELUXE FRONT BUCKET (STD)
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT
Requires Subscription
WHEELS 17" (43.2 CM) ALUMINUM (STD)
AXLE 3.23 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
LPO CARGO AREA CLOSE-OUT PANEL
TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (UHQ) Chevrolet MyLink radio with Navigation (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system (VQG) Protection Package LPO (RAI) Cargo area close-out panel LPO and (CF5) power sunroof
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE PIONEER PREMIUM 250-WATT 8-SPEAKER SYSTEM includes mid-range speakers in each door tweeters in A-pillars a centre channel speaker in upper IP and sub-woofer on the rear shelf.
LPO PROTECTION PACKAGE includes all-weather floor mats and moulded splash guards
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO with MP3 playback capability GPS navigation system outside temperature indicator and Radio Data System (RDS) includes Bluetooth streaming au...
LIFTGATE POWER PROGRAMMABLE REAR WITH FIXED GLASS

