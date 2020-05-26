+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!Red 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8Fresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tilt steering wheel.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstAsk about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!
