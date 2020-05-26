Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT | Rear View Camera, Aftermarket Wheels.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT | Rear View Camera, Aftermarket Wheels.

Location

Mann-Northway Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac

500 Marquis Rd, Prince Albert, SK S6V 8B3

306-765-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,004KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5026536
  • Stock #: K379A
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC3HZ127419
Exterior Colour
Red Hot
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Recent Arrival!Red 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8Fresh oil change, 150 point inspected, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tilt steering wheel.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstAsk about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty, 150 point inspection, 30 day exchange privilege and 24 hour roadside assistance!Shop our inventory online 24/7, in store, or find us on social media! Facebook @ mannnorthway Twitter @ mannorthway Instagram @ mannnorthwaygm Home of the Car Guys!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • RED HOT
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
  • REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
  • GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
  • JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
  • LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
  • PAINT SOLID
  • DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
  • LPO BLACK BOW-TIE EMBLEMS FRONT AND REAR
  • TIRES P255/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
  • SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
  • REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM Includes (UTJ) Theft-deterrent system.)
  • Requires Subscription
  • DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
  • POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC
  • LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX with switch on centre switch bank
  • LPO OFF-ROAD ASSIST STEPS
  • AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
  • SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
  • AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones USB ports auxiliary jack voice-activated technology for radio an...
  • SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-PASSENGER AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar lockabl...
  • TRUE NORTH EDITION for Crew Cab and Double Cab includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster with (AZ3) bench seat only (CJ2) dual-zone climate control (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter system (C49) rear-window defogger and (KI4) 110-volt power outle...
  • COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
  • THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
  • STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
  • FOG LAMPS THIN PROFILE LED
  • TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential.
  • WHEELS 17" X 8" (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

