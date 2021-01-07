2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Rear Vision Camera

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

RED HOT

Smart Device Integration

Remote Locking Tailgate

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)

TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

PAINT SOLID

LPO BLACK BOW-TIE EMBLEMS FRONT AND REAR

DARK ASH WITH JET BLACK INTERIOR ACCENTS CLOTH SEAT TRIM

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX with switch on centre switch bank

SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-PASSENGER DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINE with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manual adjustable driver lumbar. (STD)

CUSTOM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

LICENSE PLATE KIT FRONT

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER

ONSTAR GUIDANCE PLAN FOR 6 MONTHS including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling)

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING WITH RUBBERIZED VINYL FLOOR MATS (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM/STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones (STD)

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)

WHEELS 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM (STD)

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take all ...

ONSTAR 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first)