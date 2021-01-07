2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Interior ColourDark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
Body StylePickup Truck
Fuel TypeGasoline
Drive Type4-Wheel Drive
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine8-cylinder
Doors4-door
Passengers6
Mileage91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Double Cab 143.5" Custom, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Vision Camera
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
RED HOT
Smart Device Integration
Remote Locking Tailgate
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
PAINT SOLID
LPO BLACK BOW-TIE EMBLEMS FRONT AND REAR
DARK ASH WITH JET BLACK INTERIOR ACCENTS CLOTH SEAT TRIM
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX with switch on centre switch bank
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-PASSENGER DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINE with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manual adjustable driver lumbar. (STD)
CUSTOM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
LICENSE PLATE KIT FRONT
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
ONSTAR GUIDANCE PLAN FOR 6 MONTHS including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling)
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING WITH RUBBERIZED VINYL FLOOR MATS (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM/STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)
WHEELS 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take all ...
ONSTAR 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first)
CUSTOM CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (A91) remote locking tailgate and (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry (B30) colour keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (C49) rear-window defogger and (UVC) Rear Vision Camera
