Menu
Account
Sign In
Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn SXT, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

102,334 KM

Details Description Features

$499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

306-764-6437

Contact Seller

$499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,334KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4HR878160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 102,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn SXT, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: 430

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD)
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd ...
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w...
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prince Albert Toyota

Used 2022 Honda Passport Touring for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2022 Honda Passport Touring 141,868 KM $499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 133,896 KM $31,494 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Highline for sale in Prince Albert, SK
2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Highline 88,141 KM $21,494 + tax & lic

Email Prince Albert Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prince Albert Toyota

Prince Albert Toyota

3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3

Call Dealer

306-764-XXXX

(click to show)

306-764-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$499

+ taxes & licensing

Prince Albert Toyota

306-764-6437

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan