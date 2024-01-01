$499+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
306-764-6437
Used
102,334KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4HR878160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 102,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn SXT, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: 430
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD)
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd ...
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w...
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt ...
Prince Albert Toyota
3601 4th Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6W 1A3
