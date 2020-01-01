Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!



This Ford Edge is a perfectly sized crossover. Bold styling, a smooth ride, and plenty of cargo space are just the beginning. This 2017 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.



The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

