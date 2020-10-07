2017 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Sync Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Painted aluminum rims Metal-look/piano black center console trim Fuel Capacity: 68 L Front Head Room: 1,021 mm Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Overall Length: 4,778 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,850 mm Overall Width: 1,928 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Curb weight: 1,857 kg Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,532 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,079 L Overall height: 1,742 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,537 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,031 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm 911 Assist Gross vehicle weight: 2,513 kg SiriusXM Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system

