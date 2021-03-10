$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 7 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6730894

6730894 Stock #: F1967

F1967 VIN: 1FMCU9GD2HUB91967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F1967

Mileage 122,793 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Exterior Aluminum Wheels Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential KEYPAD 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Seats w/Cloth Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.51 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs) SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SiriusXM 61.7 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost GTDI Sigma -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

