3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SYNC, Power Windows, Power Seats!
Vicentric named the Explorer Best Value In Canada. Do your researched and you'll be amazed why! This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Prince Albert.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 42,380 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Base. Despite being the entry point in the Explorer lineup, our Base model has a surprising amount of standard features to offer. With exterior features such as 18 inch painted aluminum wheels, roof rack, deep tint glass and LED headlamps. On the inside, this SUV comes with Ford SYNC, Bluetooth wireless streaming, air conditioning, tilt, cruise, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, 8 way power driver seat and keyless entry as well as 7 passenger seating. Concerned with the safety of its users, Ford has given this Explorer its MyKey system and back up camera, providing great value for an entry level model! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Sync, Power Windows, Power Seats.
